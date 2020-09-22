Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.08.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Autohome by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Autohome by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Autohome by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

