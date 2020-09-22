Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $729.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

