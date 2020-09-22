Augur (REP) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $13.48 or 0.00128832 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, AirSwap, LATOKEN and ABCC. Augur has a total market capitalization of $148.24 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Zebpay, Binance, Poloniex, Bitsane, Kraken, ABCC, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Liqui, Koinex, Bithumb, Crex24, CoinTiger, Upbit, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Livecoin, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Bittrex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Bitbns, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.