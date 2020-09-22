Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,844,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,182. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.