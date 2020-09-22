Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4,617.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 666.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,382,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 441,930 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

