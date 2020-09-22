Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 192,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

