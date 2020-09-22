Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,949,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,286. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

