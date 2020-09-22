Atria Investments LLC Takes $9.90 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.86.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $423.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,341. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

