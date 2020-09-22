Atria Investments LLC Takes $27.14 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

