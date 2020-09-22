Atria Investments LLC Takes $10.72 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 416,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 5.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,819.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 51,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,472. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

