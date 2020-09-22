Atria Investments LLC Sells 42,943 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,943 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,175,269 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.