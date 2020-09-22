Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.76.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,307. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.