Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65,273 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,076,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,720,000 after purchasing an additional 63,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,896. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.