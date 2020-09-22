Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 97,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.82.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $339.90. 22,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

