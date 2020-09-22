Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 53,110 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.88. 1,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,375. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

