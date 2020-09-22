Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 164,446 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

