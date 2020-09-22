Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 400.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 75.9% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 45.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 242.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,013. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

