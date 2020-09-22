Atria Investments LLC Purchases 26,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Comcast stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 310,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,818,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.