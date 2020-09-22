Atria Investments LLC Makes New $87.96 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 536,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,960,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,295,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,918,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.79. 72,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

