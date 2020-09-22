Atria Investments LLC Invests $9.74 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. 78,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883,723. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of -202.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

