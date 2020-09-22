Atria Investments LLC Invests $9.42 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 237,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

