Atria Investments LLC Invests $66.88 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,875,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,566,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

