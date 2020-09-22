Atria Investments LLC Invests $45.77 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.98. 52,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

