Atria Investments LLC Invests $11.34 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $301.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

