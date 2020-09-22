Atria Investments LLC Invests $10.94 Million in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,581. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

