Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,644 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

