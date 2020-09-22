Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,710 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 5.70% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 120,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA BYLD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

