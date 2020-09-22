Atria Investments LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $581,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,953 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $226.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

