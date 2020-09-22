Atria Investments LLC Has $19.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,391 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 89,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

