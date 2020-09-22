Atria Investments LLC Has $13.72 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 146.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 558.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 161,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.53. 81,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,248,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $308.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,807 shares of company stock valued at $142,337,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

