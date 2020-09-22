Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,939. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

