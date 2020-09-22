Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,438.42. 14,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,548.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,399.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.