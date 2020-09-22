Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 158,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $290.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

