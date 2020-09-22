Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Facebook by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock worth $9,107,858. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $249.38. 231,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,945,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.19 and its 200 day moving average is $222.36. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.26.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

