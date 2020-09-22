Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 209.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $26,635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,006.59.

SHOP stock traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $916.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.11, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $999.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

