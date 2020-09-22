Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,724 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.49. 17,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.96 and its 200-day moving average is $399.66. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.