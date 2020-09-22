Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 244,242 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $189,920,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 722,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 641,605 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,193. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

