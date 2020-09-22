Atria Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.