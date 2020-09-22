Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,738. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83.

