Atria Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 665,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,801,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 61,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,633,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.