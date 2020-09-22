Atria Investments LLC Buys 4,896 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.91. 61,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,037. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $383.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

