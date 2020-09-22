Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.03.

MA traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,252 shares of company stock worth $307,960,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

