Atria Investments LLC Buys 170,683 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,683 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,966,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,348,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,312,000 after acquiring an additional 855,199 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

