Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,727. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.85. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.