Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 120,432 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 45,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 159.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

