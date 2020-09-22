Atria Investments LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.84.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $80,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 718,857 shares of company stock worth $238,461,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.65. 5,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

