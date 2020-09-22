Atria Investments LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,436.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,787. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $972.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,544.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,397.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

