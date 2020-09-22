Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

ATOS opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

