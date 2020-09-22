Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.74.

Get Atlas Arteria Group alerts:

In related news, insider Graeme Bevans acquired 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.20 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.00 ($28,564.29).

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.