Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,419 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Athene by 75.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.